SPHL Announces Suspensions

February 28, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Tuesday announced the following suspensions:

Peoria's Mitchell McPherson

Peoria's Mitchell McPherson has been suspended four games as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 229, Peoria at Evansville, played on Saturday, February 25.

McPherson is suspended for two games under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as the result of an interference infraction at 7:05 of the second period. He is suspended for two additional games for being a repeat offender.

McPherson will miss Peoria's games against Evansville (March 4 and 5) and Quad City (March 10 and 11).

Knoxville's Ryan Devine

Knoxville's Ryan Devine has been suspended one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 232, Knoxville at Roanoke, played on Saturday, February 25.

Devine was assessed a game misconduct under Rule 75.5 at 20:00 of the second period.

Devine will miss Knoxville's game against Roanoke on Thursday, March 2.

