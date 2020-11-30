Missoula PaddleHeads Announce Professional Baseball to Stay in Missoula

November 30, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release





Missoula, MT. â The Missoula PaddleHeads announced today that they have agreed to be a part of a Major League Baseball Partner League. The agreement assures the PaddleHeads will remain a fixture in professional baseball going forward. At this time, the league will consist of the former eight Pioneer League teams, although, further expansion is possible. The season will also be extended from the league's former format to a 92-game schedule that begins in mid-May and concludes in early September. This will mean that the PaddleHeads will have 46 home games, 8 more than the previous schedule format.

"We are very pleased that professional baseball is alive and well in Western Montana. The decision to extend the decades long relationship between MLB and the Pioneer League is not just great news for our communities, but also for the players and the game of baseball. Through this partnership, we see ourselves contributing to player development in more substantial ways, while also developing baseball fans for life," said Peter Davis and Susan Crampton Davis Co-Chairs of the Missoula PaddleHeads.

The Pioneer League will operate as a Professional Baseball Independent League. As a result, the PaddleHeads and other Pioneer League franchises can acquire players from three pools. They are undrafted players, former professional baseball players who have been released from a Major League club, or affiliated players who are under contract with a Major League team. Each franchise can decide how and which direction they will go in terms of player acquisition and development.

"We are excited to welcome the players back to Missoula this Spring," said PaddleHeads Vice President Matt Ellis. "This agreement with Major League Baseball will give future generations of Missoula fans the continued opportunity to enjoy professional baseball and affordable family entertainment that they've come to know and love. We are already hard at work to make the newly rebranded PaddleHeads inaugural season the best yet."

Pending COVID-19 restrictions, the Missoula PaddleHeads are committed to creating a socially distanced and safe environment for the 2021 season. Fans should expect not just baseball, but the return of movies, trivia, and other great events that our fans enjoyed during the summer in 2020. The PaddleHeads will provide updates and some exciting new initiatives in the coming months.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.