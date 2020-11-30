Future Legends Welcomes Northern Colorado Owlz To Complex

November 30, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release





WINDSOR, Colo. - Future Legends Complex is proud to announce the residence of the Northern Colorado (NoCo) Owlz, of the newly formed Major League Baseball Partner League. Previously named the Orem Owlz, the team has been owned by the Katofsky family since 2004, who are the lead developers and co-founders of Future Legends Complex. The Northern Colorado Owlz will play in a state-of-the-art multi-purpose professional sports stadium at Future Legends Complex, a new 118-acre sports and entertainment facility that is now under construction and set to open in spring 2022.

The Owlz will join the MLB Partner League and play against Pioneer League teams across Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with their first season tentatively running from Memorial Day Weekend to September 2021, pending COVID-19 restrictions. The newly created league will include affiliated MiLB and MLB players, as well as independent professional athletes aspiring to be signed to a Major League contract.

Apart from a multi-purpose professional stadium to house the Owlz and other professional teams, Future Legends Complex will be a sports, entertainment and retail destination in Northern Colorado, with more than 20 outdoor fields and diamonds, a four-acre bubble dome with turf and hardcourt inside, dorm-style lodging for tournament participants, hospitality options, restaurants and other amenities on-site.

"Future Legends Complex will host sports tournaments for young athletes from across the nation, and the inclusion of professional baseball on the complex will be a huge source of excitement for tournament participants," Northern Colorado Owlz Owner and Future Legends CEO Jeff Katofsky said. "We hope that when kids come here and experience all that Future Legends has to offer, including the chance to interact with professional baseball players from the NoCo Owlz, they will be inspired to continue with their sports dreams."

When Future Legends opens fully in 2022, visitors will have the unique opportunity to experience a sports and entertainment adventure like none other. The Northern Colorado Owlz will enhance the experience with professional sports on complex, while hotels and dormitories on-site will make travel and hospitality easy for all visitors, and restaurants and retail will showcase all that Northern Colorado has to offer.

For more information, please contact Rachel Levitsky, Director of Marketing and Communications, at [email protected] or visit FutureLegendsComplex.com.

About Future Legends Complex

Future Legends Complex, located in Northern Colorado, is the premier destination for sports and events. Opening fully in spring 2022, Future Legends is a 118-acre sports complex designed to host guests for major sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more. An hour north of Denver, Future Legends features a professional stadium, multiple baseball diamonds, multi-purpose fields, indoor bubble sports arena, lodging, retail and more, as Colorado's elite sports facility for players of all ages and skill levels. Future Legends is located at 801 Diamond Valley Drive in Windsor, CO. Follow @FLComplex on Twitter, @FutureLegendsComplex on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for updates, or subscribe to Future Legends eNewsletter at FutureLegendsComplex.com/Newsletter.

