Pro Baseball to Remain in Grand Junction

November 30, 2020 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado - The Grand Junction Rockies announced today that Professional Baseball is here to stay in Grand Junction with the formation of the new Major League Baseball Partner League. The GJ Rockies will join all the other teams in the Pioneer League to play a 92-game season in 2021, beginning late May and concluding in early September. The longer season will allow the GJ Rockies to host 46 home games each season at Suplizio Field, an increase of six games per season.

With the assurance that professional baseball will remain in Grand Junction for the long- term, the community can anticipate a 2021 season filled with exciting promotions and incredible professional baseball.

Quote from Mick Ritter - GJ Rockies President

"The Grand Junction Rockies are excited to partner with Major League Baseball on the next chapter of professional baseball in Grand Junction. We can't wait for Opening Day 2021!"

Quote from Duke Wortmann - Mayor of Grand Junction

"Proud moment for Pioneer League and Grand Junction, after a tough year economically we couldn't be happier to hear the news of the team staying here. We can't wait to get out and support our local baseball team next summer."

Quote from State Congressman Scott Tipton

"I couldn't be more excited for Grand Junction to remain a home for Professional Baseball. I wish the Rockies the best of luck this upcoming season and am excited for a bright future for baseball loving fans in Western Colorado."

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from November 30, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.