Billings Mustangs Join MLB Partner League

BILLINGS, Montana - The Billings Mustangs announced earlier today that they have agreed to be a part of a Major League Baseball Partner League. The formation of the new league assures the Mustangs continue their long and storied history of professional baseball in Billings, but without a contract with a major league club. The league will initially include all eight teams formerly in the Pioneer League, with the possibility that one or two more communities that previously hosted affiliated baseball may also join.

The Mustangs, along with seven other clubs from the former Pioneer League, will play a 92-game schedule, beginning in mid-May and concluding in early September. The longer season ensures fans 46 games at Dehler Park, compared with 38 scheduled home games in previous seasons. Players in the new league will still be young (24 and under), and are likely to include players who would have been drafted by MLB teams in the past when the draft was 40 rounds, but do not get drafted in the new 20-round MLB draft. The league will also feature players previously drafted and signed by a major league club but subsequently released, as well as foreign players eager to showcase their talents in front of MLB scouts.

"I am very pleased to have the Billings Mustangs join our seven Pioneer League colleagues in this new league," said Mustangs owner Dave Heller. "The good news is our league remains affiliated with Major League Baseball, our fans still get to see the same high-quality professional baseball they have come to expect at a Mustangs game, and our young people in Billings will still be able to get autographs from future major leaguers. The only real difference is that the Mustangs will now be responsible for paying the players, coaches, trainer and manager. Most everything else remains the same. Most importantly, Billings will, for some major leaguers, still be the first stop on "The Road to the Show."

"We're looking forward to being a member of the new MLB Partner League, the beginning of a new chapter in Mustangs history and the continuation of professional baseball here in the Billings community," said Gary Roller, Mustangs General Manager. "We believe the product on the field will be competitive, exciting and entertaining, and we as an organization remain committed to providing our guests with a quality, affordable experience each time they attend a Mustangs game."

Pending COVID-19 restrictions, the Billings Mustangs are committed to creating a socially distanced and safe environment for baseball to be played in 2021. The Mustangs will provide updates and details on some exciting new promotions in the coming months.

