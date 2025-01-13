Mississippi Outlasts Monroe in High-Scoring Battle 6-4

January 13, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - The Monroe Moccasins came up short in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest against the Mississippi Sea Wolves, falling 6-4 at the Monroe Civic Center on Friday night. Despite outshooting the Mississippi 53-23, Monroe couldn't overcome the Sea Wolves offense led by Chuck Costello who sealed the game with two third-period goals.

Monroe struck first just 1:41 into the game with Corey Cunningham. However, Biloxi's power play ignited shortly after, with Bradley Richardson tying the game at 10:19. Curtis Hansen added another for the Sea Wolves at 12:41 to make it 2-1, before Blake Anderson tied it at 14:11. Rex Moe would then gave Monroe a 3-2 lead on the power play at 16:41.

The Sea Wolves reclaimed momentum in the second period as Ross Bartlett tied the game at 6:18 then Brendan Hussey added a power-play marker at 12:20 to make it 4-3. Monroe responded with a 5-on-3 power-play goal of their own from Ben Stefanini at 17:10 to even the score heading into the third period.

The decisive moment came in the third period when Costello capitalized at 9:45 to put Biloxi ahead 5-4. He later added an empty-net goal at 18:45 to secure the victory for the Sea Wolves. The loss drops Monroe to 11-9-5-0-2, while Mississippi improves to 5-20-3-0-0 after picking up their second road win of the season. Both teams will link up again tomorrow night at the Monroe Civic Center at 7:00pm.

