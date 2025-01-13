Hat Tricks Acquire Dylan Hullaby from Monroe

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks have acquired forward Dylan Hullaby from the Monroe Moccasins for cash considerations.

Hullaby, 23, suited up in 20 games for the Moccasins totaling six points (one goal, five assists) and 32 penalty minutes. He was placed on the 15-day IR on Dec. 13 but returned on Jan. 10.

The 6-foot-5 winger started his professional career last season with the Oxford City Stars (NIHL 1) posting 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) and 21 penalty minutes in 24 games.

Before the pros, the Columbia, MD, native played for the Hudson Havoc in the USPHL Premier League (2020-21), recording 13 goals and 12 assists over 43 games, and contributing one goal and two assists in five playoff games. He returned to the Havoc for the 2021-22 season, serving as an alternate captain and tallying 16 goals and 15 assists in 42 games, with an additional goal in nine playoff appearances.

Hullaby advanced to collegiate hockey in the 2022-23 season, joining the University of Southern Maine Huskies (NCAA III). He skated in 23 games, scoring three goals and recording 20 penalty minutes.

Welcome to Danbury, Dylan!

