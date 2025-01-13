Ekholm Rosen's First Career Shutout Leads Moccasins Bounce-Back Victory

January 13, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Monroe, LA - Just one night after a tough 6-4 loss to the Mississippi Sea Wolves, the Monroe Moccasins responded in fashion, blanking the Sea Wolves 4-0 on Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center. Markus Ekholm Rosen earned his first career shutout with a stellar 30-save performance.

The Moccasins set the tone early, with Blake Anderson finding the back of the net just 3:35 into the first period to give Monroe an early lead. Corey Cunningham followed up at 18:04, scoring off a feed from Brad Reitter to make it 2-0 heading into the intermission

Monroe kept their foot on the gas in the second period. Kalle Koivuniemi extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:40. Then Anderson notched his second goal of the night at 14:22, finishing a play set up by Moskal and Koivuniemi to cap the scoring at 4-0.

Ekholm Rosen's performance in net proved to be the difference, as the Moccasins cruised to a 4-0 victory. The win pushes Monroe to a 12-9-5-0-2 record on the season, while Mississippi drops to 5-21-3-0-0. The Moccasins will look to build on this victory as they prepare for another crucial stretch of games next week against the Athens Rock Lobster.

