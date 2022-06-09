Missions to Host Jersey Auction to Benefit Uvalde

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club, in partnership with Wilson Sporting Goods and the Uvalde CISD, will wear custom Uvalde baseball jerseys on Thursday, June 16th. These on-field jerseys will be auctioned off during and following the game with the proceeds being donated to the Robb School Memorial Fund.

The jersey design is a replica of the jerseys worn by the Uvalde Coyotes High School baseball team, and is being supplied by Wilson Sporting Goods. Wilson's extraordinary efforts in making what is normally a two-month process work in less than two weeks to produce the jerseys was vital in making the event to benefit the Uvalde community happen.

"Uvalde has special meaning for the Missions. Wolff Stadium has hosted numerous groups outings and even Coyote Baseball playoff games," said Missions President Burl Yarbrough. "Anything we as an organization can do in this awful situation to help provide for the Uvalde community, we are honored to do so."

Fans in attendance of the Missions game versus the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday, June 16 will be able to bid throughout the game on the Uvalde jerseys worn by the Missions. The auction will conclude 15 minutes following the game's final out.

"On behalf of the entire Uvalde CISD, we express our gratefulness for the support of the San Antonio Missions," said Uvalde CISD Superintendent, Dr. Hal Harrell. "We are heartbroken at the innocent lives lost. The Uvalde CISD Administration, staff, and families will forever be thankful for the generous support of the community and nation. We believe in ourselves, pray for a brighter future, and together we are #Uvaldestrong."

A Robb School Memorial Fund is held locally at First State Bank to support the families and community affected by the tragedy. Donate at https://onestarfoundation.org/uvalde/ to support the local fund.

On Thursday, June 16th, the Wolff Stadium gates will open at 6:00 p.m., with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. for the game between the Missions and Sod Poodles.

