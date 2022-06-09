Bobblehead Supply Chain Issue Causes Delay

June 9, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Unfortunately we must let Springfield Cardinals fans know that we too have fallen victim to supply chain issues and will not be receiving our shipment of Vision Clinic Tommy Edman Gold Glove Bobbleheads in time for the originally scheduled giveaway on Saturday, June 18.

In order to make it easier for our Bobblehead-collecting fans, we will be making a switch with another of our great Bobbleheads scheduled for this season.

The St. Louis Cardinals Mike Shannon Bobblehead (2,000 fans) will now be given away on Saturday, June 18 and the Vision Clinic Tommy Edman Gold Glove Bobblehead (2,000 fans) will be moved to Thursday, July 14.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but are hopeful that by switching it with another bobblehead day, fans will still feel they receive great value. If you purchased Promo Seats or tickets specifically for either of these items, please contact the box office at 417-863-2143 so you can switch dates.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.