Soddies Win Back-And-Forth, Weather-Shortened Affair

Amarillo, TEXAS: Amarillo earned an 11-10 victory on Thursday night in a game that saw five lead changes, four ties, and was called after five innings due to rain. The teams scored in every half-inning except the top of the 5th.

The Roughriders jumped on top first with two runs in the 1st inning. Sod Poodles starter Bryce Jarvis allowed a solo home run to the second batter of the game, and a batter hit by a pitch scored on an RBI double.

Amarillo immediately took the lead from Frisco with three runs in the bottom of the 1st. Corbin Carroll led off the offensive frame with a walk and advanced to third on a double by Jorge Barrosa. Carroll scored on an RBI groundout from Eduardo Diaz, and Leandro Cedeño made it 3-2 Soddies with a two-run dinger to right field.

The first two batters of the 2nd reached the corners for Frisco, and both came in to score on an RBI single to put the RoughRiders back on top.

The Sod Poodles retook the lead with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 2nd. Andy Yerzy doubled on a ball that hit halfway up the center-field wall, and Elvis Peralta scored him on an RBI triple on a ball down the first base line. Jorge Barrosa put the Soddies on top 5-4 with an RBI single, the third lead change in the first two innings.

For the third time in three innings, the Roughriders took the lead in the 3rd. A leadoff home run tied it at five, and a two-run shot two batters later made it 7-5, Frisco.

Amarillo tied the game once again in the bottom of the 3rd with two runs. Cedeño led off the inning with a single and Blaze Alexander put two runners in scoring position with a double. Roby Enriquez plated one on an RBI single, and an errant throw to first allowed Alexander to score to tie the game at seven.

Jarvis allowed his eighth earned run of the game in the 4th to give Frisco an 8-7 lead. He was relieved with no outs in the inning and two runners in scoring position, ending his night at after three innings pitched.

Josh Green got the call from the bullpen with two runners on and no outs, and both runs scored on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single. Jarvis' final line for the night was 3.0 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 10 ER (career-high), BB, and 3 K.

The offensive onslaught continued in the bottom of the 4th, with a two-run home run from Corbin Carroll to make it 10-9. The Diamondbacks' No. 1 prospect ripped the home run 107 MPH off the bat and 481 feet.

The first scoreless half-inning of the game came in the top of the 5th. Josh Green allowed a single but retired three with one strikeout. The scoreless half-inning would prove useful to the Soddies, who took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning.

Alexander singled to lead off the frame, and he reached third after a groundout and an error off the bat of Yerzy. Peralta tied the game with an RBI single, and Carroll put the Sod Poodles ahead with an RBI single of his own.

With two runners on for Amarillo, the game was stopped due to rain and lightning. The delay lasted 1 hour and 44 minutes and was ultimately called, resulting in a Sod Poodles victory.

Amarillo out-hit Frisco 13-12, and the RoughRiders committed four errors. Five Sod Poodles had multiple hits and three had multiple RBI, led by Barrosa's 3-for-3 effort with an RBI, Peralta's 2-for-2 with 2 RBI, and Carroll's 2-for-3 with 3 RBI.

Game four between the two squads will be tomorrow, Friday, June 10, with first pitch at 7:05 PM. RHP Deyni Olivero (0-4, 6.44 ERA) will start for Amarillo and will duel with LHP Avery Weems (1-4, 7.94 ERA) for Frisco.

Notes:

Adios Pelota: 1B Leandro Cedeño gave the Sod Poodles the lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the 1st inning. The homer was his 12th of the season, and the two RBI gave him 35 on the year. The slugger now has 55 home runs in his career.

Hit Parade: Seven Sod Poodles recorded a hit tonight and five recorded multiple. OF Jorge Barrosa led the way with a 3-for-3 effort, his first game this year with a season-high three hits. Corbin Carroll, Leandro Cedeño, Blaze Alexander, and Elvis Peralta each had two hits. Amarillo has now seen 148 multi-hit games this season.

Rain, Rain, Go Away!: Tonight's rain delay lasted 1 hour and 44 minutes, the longest delay of any kind this season. The previous longest delay at HODGETOWN this year 39 minutes on April 18 due to lightning. The longest delay in Sod Poodles history was on May 18, 2021, when the team waited for 3 hours and 15 minutes against the Midland RockHounds.

Free Bases: The RoughRiders committed four errors tonight, tied for the most by and Sod Poodle opponent this season. They were the second team this year to commit a quartet of errors, and the fifth team all-time. Amarillo committed zero errors after one in each of their last two games.

Corbin Barrels: OF Corbin Carroll went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run, and three RBI tonight. His long bomb was a 481-foot shot to center field that was ripped 107 MPH that cut the Sod Poodles deficit to one. On the year, Arizona's top prospect leads the team with 13 HR and 51 runs scored while batting .306.

