Missions Hit Two Homers During Sunday Night Defeat of Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions ended their three-game losing skid with a series finale victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Kyle Overstreet and Olivier Basabe both hit home runs to help carry the Missions offense to a 7-4 victory.

After a scoreless first inning for both clubs, the San Antonio Missions jumped ahead in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Bryce Jarvis, Kyle Overstreet connected on a solo home run to give the Missions the lead. His fourth long ball of the year was measure at 418 feet. It was his first home run since July 14th.

The second inning scoring did not stop there as the Missions added three more runs on three more hits. Following Overstreet's home run, Dwanya Williams-Sutton was hit by a pitch and Olivier Basabe hit a single. With two outs in the inning, Chandler Seagle hit a double down the left field line to score Williams-Sutton and Basabe. Esteury Ruiz drew a walk to extend the inning. Seagle came around to score on an RBI single from Ethan Skender. The Missions held a 4-0 lead.

The Missions used the long ball to their advantage once again in the bottom of the third inning. Overstreet drew a one-out walk to get things started. After an Agustin Ruiz punch out, Williams-Sutton hit a single. Olivier Basabe provided the damage with a three-run home run measured at 400 feet. His third long ball of the season made it a 7-0 lead for the Missions.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles scored their first run of the game in top of the fourth inning. With two outs, Dominic Canzone hit a single to extend the inning. Eduardo Diaz scored Canzone on an RBI double to left field.

Amarillo continued to cut into the deficit in the top of the fifth inning, Facing Sam McWilliams, Ryder Jones was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Ben DeLuzio reached base after grounding into a fielder's choice. Following a flyout, Stone Garrett launched a two-run home run over the left field wall. His 19th long ball of the season made it a 7-3 Missions lead.

The Missions had an opportunity to extend their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. They loaded the bases with one out after a single from Rosario and walks to Overstreet and Williams-Sutton. Amarillo made a pitching change and brought in Kenny Hernandez. Hernandez forced Basabe to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The Sod Poodles added a run in the top of the seventh inning. Facing Carlos Belen, DeLuzio reached on a fielding error from Basabe. After he stole second base, DeLuzio advanced to third base on a throwing error from Seagle. After a walk to Geraldo Perdomo, Garrett drove in DeLuzio on a ground out. The Missions held a 7-4 lead.

Amarillo had a chance to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning. Tom Cosgrove was the new pitcher for the Missions to start the inning. The southpaw allowed a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced. Cosgrove struck out the next batter before unloaded a wild pitch which advanced the runners into scoring position. Cosgrove left the runners stranded after a strike out and a fly out.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 51-57 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#15 Padres prospect): 2-4, K

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 0-4, 3 K

Kyle Overstreet: 1st home run since July 14th

Ethan Skender: 10-game on-base streak

The San Antonio Missions have the day off on Monday, September 6th before traveling to Frisco for a six-game series against the RoughRiders. The pitching matchups have not yet been determined. First pitch for game one on Tuesday, September 7th will be at 7:05 p.m.

