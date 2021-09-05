Naturals Score Early and Hold Lead for Third Straight Win over Hooks

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals jumped out to an early lead in the first inning, added three more runs in the second and kept the lead all night long, holding on for a 7-5 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks Saturday night.

Clay Dungan reached in all five of his plate appearances, setting the tone from the very first inning when he led off with a double. The Naturals' second baseman went 4-for-4, also drawing a walk and scoring twice. After Dungan reached in the first, shortstop Jeison Guzmán (MLB Pipeline's No. 21 Royals' prospect) launched his second Double-A home run to right field to get the Naturals out to an early 2-0 lead.

In the 2nd inning, Northwest Arkansas added three more, as Brewer Hicklen doubled around Freddy Fermin and Jimmy Govern connected on a two-run homer that scored Blake Perkins to push the score to 5-0. It was Govern's 6th homer with the Naturals and 11th overall in 2021 and from that point, the Naturals held the lead for the rest of the night.

Corpus Christi kept the game close, tagging starter Yefri Del Rosario for a pair of runs but Del Rosario was able to pitch through four innings for the third straight outing, striking out a season-high seven batters.

Holden Capps was the first arm out of the bullpen, allowing just one run over three innings with a pair of strikeouts to pick up his second win of the year.

To keep pace ahead of the Hooks, the Naturals added runs of insurance in the final two innings, as Dungan scored on an error in the 7th and then singled home Fermin in the 8th.

In addition to Dungan's four, both Guzmán and Fermin singled twice with hits coming from six different Naturals.

Jose Cuas came on in the 9th and threw a perfect inning, closing out the game to earn his second save of the season.

Northwest Arkansas (57-49) will look to win five of six Sunday night at 6:05 p.m. with Corpus Christi (47-60) at Arvest Ballpark.

