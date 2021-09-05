Midland Lengthens Lead Late, Pulls Away in Series Finale

MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were turned away late by the Midland RockHounds in a 8-3 defeat on Sunday from Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Midland (53-55) struck first in the initial inning on a two-run blast from Devin Foyle, putting them out in front 2-0.

The RockHounds made it 4-0 on another two-run home run in the fifth, this one from JJ Schwarz.

In the top of the sixth, the RoughRiders (59-47) found the scoreboard on a Josh Smith RBI single, drawing within 4-1.

Frisco then brought themselves back to a one-run deficit in the eighth when Josh Stowers ripped an RBI double and Jordan Procyshen blooped an RBI single to center.

Midland separated the game for good in the bottom of the eighth when Mikey White bashed a grand slam to left center, putting the score at 8-3.

Zak Kent (0-3) took the loss in his start, going five innings, ceding four runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Jared Koenig (6-5) earned the win, tossing six innings of one-run ball in his start.

Following a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders return home to face off against San Antonio (a San Diego Padres affiliate) for game one of six on Tuesday, September 7th. Neither team has announced a starter for game one at 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday will mark the final Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes, featuring drink specials for National Beer Lovers Day and a live performance from Grady Spencer and the Work.

For more information and to stay up to date on all things Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

