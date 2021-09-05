Drillers Win Big in Final Regular Season Home Game

September 5, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release









Devin Mann jogs around second base after hitting in seventh home of the season in the Tulsa Drillers 9-4 win

(Tulsa Drillers) Devin Mann jogs around second base after hitting in seventh home of the season in the Tulsa Drillers 9-4 win(Tulsa Drillers)

TULSA- The Tulsa Drillers and the Springfield Cardinals squared off Sunday evening in the final regular season home game at ONEOK Field. The finale produced a second straight big win for the Drillers as they scored six early runs in a 9-4 victory. The win gave Tulsa a 3-3 series split with the Cards, with every win for the Drillers coming by at least five runs.

Tulsa is currently in fourth place in the Double-A Central, and now just 2 games behind second-place Frisco with 12 games remaining in the regular season. Only the top two teams will make the league playoffs.

The Drillers first run of the game came in the first inning when a fielder's choice brought James Outman home for a 1-0 lead.

One inning later, Tulsa added four runs. Following a walk and a single to begin the inning, Kody Hoese drove in one run on a ground-rule double, and Jacob Amaya added the second with a sacrifice fly. Michael Busch singled home another before Justin Yurchak rounded out the scoring with an RBI single, giving the Drillers a 5-0 lead.

The Cardinals scored their first run in the third on a solo home run from Justin Toerner.

Devin Mann gave the Drillers a 6-1 lead in the third when he hit his seventh homer of the season.

Tulsa scored its final three runs of the night in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Busch, a sacrifice fly from Miguel Vargas and an RBI groundout.

Toerner gave the Cardinals three more runs in the eighth with his second home run of the game, making the final 9-4.

Tulsa starting pitcher Michael Grove worked the first four innings in his first game back from the Injured List. Grove gave up just two hits and one run while striking out four.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Gus Varland pitched 4.0 relief innings following Grove to earn his first win of the season.

*Busch went 13-24 (.542) with 3 homers and 14 RBI in the six-game series.

*Yurchak played in four games in the series after being activated from the Injured List and went 9-16 with 7 RBI. His average with the Drillers is now .431 in 18 games.

*Paid attendance for the finale was 6,387, bringing the season total to 300,269.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will now embark on their final road trip of the 2021 season with six games in Amarillo followed by six games in Midland.

The opener in Amarillo is scheduled for Tuesday, September 7 at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN against the Sod Poodles.

The starting pitchers for the opener have not been announced.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.