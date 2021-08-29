Missions Drop Series Finale against the RockHounds

SAN ANTONIO - Despite a two-run home run from Olivier Basabe, the Missions offense failed to comeback from a 4-1 deficit. They drop their series finale against the Midland RockHounds by a final score of 4-3.

Jerry Keel made his return to the Missions rotation after spending the last 10 games on the suspension list. After a scoreless first inning, the RockHounds scored the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. JJ Schwarz started the inning with a base hit and advanced to second on a ground out. Schwarz advanced to third after a throwing error from Eguy Rosario. On the play, Logan Davidson reached safely at first base. Edwin Diaz broke up the shutout with an RBI single to score Schwarz.

The RockHounds added to their lead in the top of the third inning with two runs scored. Midland started the inning with three consecutive base hits. On the third single, Jonah Bride drove in Max Schuemann. After recording two outs, Midland has runners on the corners. A fielding error from Olivier Basabe allowed Devin Foyle to score. Midland had a 3-0 advantage.

The Missions offense plated their first run of the game in the bottom half of the third inning. Olivier Basabe ripped a double to left field. Esteury Ruiz wasted no time driving him in as he singled on the first pitch of his at-bat to score Basabe. Missions trailed 3-1.

For the third consecutive inning, the Midland RockHounds scored a run off Keel and the Missions. Kyle McCann led off the inning with a base hit and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. He came around to score on an RBI single from Schuemann. On the play, Schuemann was thrown out at second base by left fielder Michael Curry.

The Missions cut into the deficit with a two-run fifth inning. Dwanya Williams-Sutton drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 16 games. He stole second and advanced to third base on a throwing error from catcher Kyle McCann. Olivier Basabe got a hold off one and hit a two-run home run. His second home run of the season cut the Midland lead to 4-3.

Jerry Keel recorded the loss after allowing four runs on nine hits in five innings of work. Henry Henry tossed two shutout innings for the Missions in the sixth and seventh innings. Sam McWilliams pitched a scoreless eighth inning while Sam Williams pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 48-53 on the season

Eguy Rosario (#15 Padres prospect): 0-4, E

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 0-2, BB, K

Dwanya Williams-Sutton extends his on-base streak to 16 games tying Michael Curry and CJ Abrams for longest streak by a Missions player this season

The San Antonio Missions have an off day on Monday before returning to Wolff Stadium for a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday, August 31st. The pitching matchups have yet to be decided. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

