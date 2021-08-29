Hooks Post Back-To-Back Wins

NORTH LITTLE ROCK - A three-run home run by Joe Perez highlighted Sunday's series finale at Dickey-Stephens Park as the Hooks held on for a 5-4 win over Arkansas in a marathon three-hour and fifty-minute contest.

A lead-off double by Corey Julks helped Corpus Christi manufacture a run in the first. Julks advanced to third on a ground ball and scored via a Scott Schreiber sac fly.

Matt Ruppenthal worked around six walks and three hits over 4 1/3 innings. Joe Record, newly activated from the injured list, recorded the final two outs in the fifth to strand a pair and keep it a 1-0 contest.

The Hooks upped the edge to 4-0 in the sixth. Alex Holderbach coaxed a lead-off walk and Yorbin Ceuta lined a single into left, brining Perez to the plate. His 17th home run of the year left the bat at 104 MPH and traveled an estimated 416 feet to left-center.

Arkansas mustered markers in the seventh and eighth against Tyler Brown, who walked six and permitted one hit while striking out four.

The decisive run was scored in the Hooks eighth. Perez beat out an infield single, stole second and scampered home on a single up the middle by Schreiber.

Perez is batting .311 with six home runs and a .941 OPS in 25 August games.

Michael Horrell recorded the last two outs in the eighth and dispatched the first two in the ninth quickly before running into trouble. Jake Anchia reached on an infield hit and former Hook Stephen Wrenn logged a nine-pitch free pass. Bobby Honeyman made it one-run game by lining a double to right. Horrell responded by striking out Patrick Frick to end the game for his first Double-A save.

Corpus Christi hurlers walked 13, matching the club record. Arkansas left 15 men on base, going 1-for-15 with men in scoring position.

The Travs won the series, four games to two, with four of the bouts decided by a combined five runs.

The Hooks are off Monday before opening a six-game series vs. the NW Arkansas Naturals at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, AR.

