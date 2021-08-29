Dynamic Duo; SA Tops 'Hounds, 4-2

Leadoff hitter Esteury Ruiz and starting pitcher Tyler Viza were almost all the San Antonio Missions needed in a 4-2 win over the RockHounds Saturday night at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Ruiz scored San Antonio's first run and drove in the rest with the game-winning swing, a three-run home run in the fifth that erased a 2-1 RockHounds lead.

Viza was making just his second start after signing with the San Diego Padres (San Antonio's MLB parent club) as a free agent out of the (independent) American Association. The former Phillies farmhand went six strong innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four batters.

Max Schuemann tripled on the second pitch of the game, extending his on-base streak to 21 games (see "Kibbles & Bits") and scored on Jonah Bride's ground out to give the RockHounds the early advantage.

Ruiz led off the home half of the first with a walk, Eguy Rosario doubled to left field, and Allen Cordoba's sacrifice fly to left tied the game at 1-1.

Edwin Diaz lifted a solo homer to left field leading off the second and RockHounds starter Ty Damron carried the 2-1 lead into the fifth.

Augustin Ruiz led off the Missions fifth with a single and, one out later, Chandler Seagle reached on an error by Diaz at shortstop. (Esteury) Ruiz then sent Damron's 2-0 delivery over the left field wall for the decisive swing of the game, giving the Missions a 4-2 lead.

We said Ruiz and Viza were almost all the Missions needed. The San Antonio bullpen has been the collective unsung hero of the series. Saturday night, Tom Cosgrove went two scoreless innings for the hold and Carlos Belen closed the door with a goose-egg in the ninth to earn his second save.

In the last four games of the series, Missions relievers have pitched a combined 19 innings and have allowed ONE run.

The Missions lead the series, 3-2, with the final game of the set scheduled for Sunday evening (6:05) in the Alamo City.

When going 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored constitutes a "slow night at the plate," that tells you the player is on a big time roll.

It took just two pitches Saturday night for Max Schuemann to push his on-base streak to 21 games with a triple to center field. Missions pitching was in control almost throughout the game, and the triple was his only hit, but the numbers speak for themselves. Max is hitting .440 in the remarkable 21-gamer (37-for-84) with a .515 on-base percentage.

Probable Starters



