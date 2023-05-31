Miscues Catch up to Renegades

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - Three errors sunk the Hudson Valley Renegades on Wednesday morning at Heritage Financial Park, as they fell 7-4 to the Aberdeen IronBirds.

Creed Willems opened up the scoring with a three-run home run in the first off Tyrone Yulie (1-3). All three runs in the inning were unearned after an error by the 'Gades defense extended the inning.

The IronBirds capitalized off a pair of errors in the third to plate two more and extend their lead to 5-0. After Yulie retired the first two batters on two pitches, he issued a walk to Willems before the next two hitters reached on errors. The latter error, a throwing miscue by Marcos Cabrera, plated both runs. Yulie allowed five runs, all unearned, across 4.1 innings in the losing effort despite allowing only two hits.

Grant Richardson belted a leadoff home run to center in the fifth off Cooper Chandler (2-3) to put the 'Gades on the board. The blast was Richardson's fifth home run of the season.

Aberdeen responded with two in the sixth, courtesy of a solo home run by Isaac De Leon and a bases-loaded walk issued by Mason Vinyard to pad their lead to 7-1.

In the bottom of the frame, Josh Breaux led off with a single off Kyle Virbitsky. Two batters later, Rafael Flores laced a double off the wall in right-center to score Breaux and cut the deficit to 7-2.

Breaux later crushed his first home run of the season with two outs in the ninth inning to complete the scoring. In the fourth game of his Minor League rehab assignment, Breaux finished 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBIs, and two runs while catching all nine innings.

A second Minor League rehabber, left-handed pitcher Josh Maciejewski, threw 2.0 scoreless, hitless innings of relief to close out the game, walking one and striking out one.

Hudson Valley and Aberdeen continue their six-game series on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. The Renegades will send RHP Zach Messinger (0-2, 3.12) to the hill opposite of RHP Jean Pinto (1-1, 2.58) for the IronBirds.

