Home Win Streak Snapped at Seven

ASHEVILLE - The Asheville Tourists lost 8-2 on Wednesday afternoon to the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Asheville entered the contest on a seven-game home winning streak; however, the visitors controlled the action and evened up the series at one game apiece.

Wilmington plated two runs in the top of the first inning and added another in the third. The Blue Rocks loaded the bases in each of the first three innings. Asheville's first run came on a Ryan Wrobleski solo Home Run in the second.

Wrobleski's homer was the Tourists lone hit in the game until Miguel Palma hit a two-out solo Home Run in the bottom of the ninth. The Blue Rocks used a three-run sixth and a two-run seventh to put the game out of reach.

Asheville's pitching staff issued a season-high 12 walks. The defense committed a season-high three errors, and offense was held to a season-low two hits. The damage could have been a lot worse had Wilmington not left 16 runners on base.

Game Three of the current six-game series is slated for Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.

