Dash Come Up Short Against Greensboro, 6-1

May 31, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers in game two of a six-game series, 6-1, Wednesday night at Truist Stadium in front of 2,413 fans.

Greensboro (24-21) started quickly in the top of the first inning on a Jase Bowen two-run home run to left center taking a 2-0 lead early.

Making his first start of the year for Winston-Salem (26-19), Connor McCullough (0-1) battled across four innings. In the third, the Grasshoppers tagged him for another two runs on a two-run long ball, but the right hander got through four innings allowing four runs and punching out six.

The Dash turned the ball over to Jeremiah Burke who dominated across three innings of relief. The New York native tossed three innings of no-hit baseball, allowing only one runner to reach and striking out six Grasshoppers. Burke left the game in the eighth and the Grasshoppers added a pair of insurance runs taking a 6-0 lead.

Winston-Salem showed signs of life in the bottom of the ninth after Michael Turner doubled driving in a run, but Greensboro held on to take a 6-1 win in game two.

Anthony Solometo (2-3) got the win for Greensboro tossing six shutout innings and Grant Ford fired two scoreless frames before Winston-Salem pushed a run across in the ninth.

Dash pitching combined for 14 strikeouts, just a punch out shy of tying a season-high 15 in the loss.

Game three between the Dash and Grasshoppers is set for Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

