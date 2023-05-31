Hot-Hitting Veras, Dash Set to Square off with Greensboro in Game Two Clash

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Riding a two-game win streak, the Winston-Salem Dash are back in action Wednesday night to take on the Greensboro Grasshoppers in game two of the six-game homestand.

Last time out, the Dash topped the Grasshoppers 7-5 in game one of the series behind a strong team-hitting effort. Four players notched multi-hit outings, and the top four of the lineup proved how devastating it can be. Winston-Salem reliever Jared Kelley was a particular bright spot, as he tossed a trio of no-hit frames while striking out six and touching 97 MPH with his fastball.

A New Face on the Hill

Connor McCullough will get the start for the Dash Wednesday night following his promotion from the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. It's the 23-year-old's first season in professional ball, and he mowed through his opposition in seven games in Single-A.

Through 37.1 innings, McCullough compiled a 2.17 ERA to go along with 44 strikeouts, good for a 10.61 K/9. His opponents have mustered just a .168 batting average this season, and the undrafted Kansas State product boasts an impressive 0.47 HR/9.

He's shown the ability to give some exceptional length so far, as he's pitched at least five innings in five of his seven starts. Most notably, on May 18, the 6'1 righty spun a seven-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and just one walk.

McCullough's first High-A action comes against a Greensboro lineup that hasn't been lighting things up offensively. Only two members of the regular lineup are batting over .260, and they were kept relatively quiet against the Dash Tuesday night, totaling five hits.

Second Crack at Solometo

Anthony Solometo will be toeing the slab for the Grasshoppers, marking the second time the Dash have seen the 20-year-old southpaw this season. Solometo is ranked as the No. 10 prospect in the Pittsburgh Pirates system, and he was highly touted as a second-round draft pick in 2021.

The 6'5 New Jersey native has nine starts this season, pitching 42.2 innings to a 3.16 ERA with 52 strikeouts. Solometo has been controlling in his first year in High-A, holding opponents to a .196 average. When the Dash met him on May 6, he hurled four innings of two-run, four-hit ball and struck out eight.

He has only given up more than 2 runs on one occasion this season, and he has at least six strikeouts in six of his nine starts.

Notable

Wilfred Veras knocked his league-leading 20th double of the season Tuesday night

Terrell Tatum bagged his 21st steal, good for third in High-A

Michael Turner has an RBI in four of his last five games

The Dash hold a three-game lead over the Greenville Drive for 1st place in the South Atlantic League South

The Dash and Grasshoppers meet for a 7 p.m. first pitch Wednesday night at Truist Stadium. Individual tickets for game two and the remainder of the series are available for purchase.

