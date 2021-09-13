Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at Tria Rink

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club will host the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase featuring the Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, Sept. 15 - 19 at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul.

Tom Kurvers Prospect SHOWCASE SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Sept. 15 12 p.m. - Minnesota Wild practice

Thursday, Sept. 16 10 a.m. - Minnesota Wild practice

Friday, Sept. 17 7 p.m. - Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Saturday, Sept. 18 11 a.m. - Minnesota Wild practice

Sunday, Sept. 19 1 p.m. - Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Minnesota Wild practice sessions on Sept. 15, 16 and 18 are free and open to the public. The opportunity to attend the two scrimmages was extended exclusively to Wild Season Ticket Members and Wild E-News subscribers. TRIA Rink will open 30 minutes before the start of each game and practice session. Fans are requested to wear a face covering inside TRIA Rink. All practice sessions are scrimmages are open to media. Both games will be streamed live on the Minnesota Wild YouTube Channel.

