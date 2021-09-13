Islanders Announce Promotional Schedule Across All 36 Home Games

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, are proud to announce their promotional schedule for the 2021-22 season. Every single one of the Islanders' 36 home games will feature a new or returning promotion, theme, or exclusive giveaway item. Individual-game tickets are on sale now.

"This is something you don't see a lot, a key promotion during every regular-season game," said Tim Farrell, Islanders Vice President of Marketing. "We're proud to offer our fans more variety and creativity than we ever have this season as we enhance the game-night experience at Webster Bank Arena."

The promotional lineup features major theme nights that will headline many Islanders' home games, some for the very first time. Those include Maverick Night (Nov. 6th), Superhero Weekend (Dec. 4-5th), Prince and Princess Night (Jan. 9th), Wizarding World Day (Jan. 23rd), A Day at the Office (Feb. 20th), Star Wars Night (Feb. 26th) and Pokémania (Apr. 10th). Hockey & Hops also returns for three times the fun (Nov. 26th, Mar. 4th, and Apr. 8th).

The fan-friendly calendar also includes the return of popular cause events like Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 11th), Military Appreciation Night (Jan. 8th), First Responders Appreciation Night (Feb. 19th), Pink in the Rink (Mar. 5th), and Girls Hockey Weekend (Mar. 18-19).

The promotional calendar kicks off with the home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23rd at 7 p.m., featuring a magnet schedule giveaway to the first 3,000 fans, live music before the game, and a kid's zone on the concourse. Bridgeport will face Springfield in its 21st home opener.

"We're genuinely so excited to welcome our fans back to home games this season," President of Business Operations Brent Rossi said. "I think there's a strong appetite for fans and families in our area to come out and this is going to be a special season for many different reasons, beginning with opening night in less than six weeks."

The Islanders will continue to provide season-long value to fans attending Webster Bank Arena. Every Sunday home game will feature a $10 ticket to kids 12 and younger. In addition, all military veterans and active-duty personnel, as well as seniors 65 and older, will receive $5 off their ticket. Each of these offers are available at the Yale New Haven Health Box Office.

Single-game tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or by visiting the Yale New Haven Health Box Office (Webster Bank Arena, 600 Main Street in Bridgeport).

Attending more than one theme night? Partial and flex ticket plans are also on sale now, saving you money and guaranteeing a seat to the biggest games of the season.

Promotions By Date:

Oct. 23 Opening Night at Webster Bank Arena

Oct. 24 Kids' Day ($10 tickets to kids 12 and younger*)

Oct. 30 Haunted Hockey

Oct. 31 Trick-or-Treat

Nov. 6 Maverick Night

Nov. 7 Kids' Day ($10 tickets to kids 12 and younger*)

Nov. 21 Kids' Day ($10 tickets to kids 12 and younger*)

Nov. 26 Hockey & Hops Beer Tasting

Dec. 4 -5 Superhero Weekend

Dec. 11 North Pole Night

Dec. 28-29 Holiday Hockey Weekend

Jan. 5 Deal Days

Jan. 8 Military Appreciation Night

Jan. 9 Prince and Princess Night

Jan. 22 Hockey Night in Connecticut

Jan. 23 Wizarding World Day

Feb. 2 School Day Game (10:30 a.m.)

Feb. 15 Deal Days

Feb. 19 First Responders Appreciation Night (Yale New Haven Health)

Feb. 20 A Day at the Office

Feb. 26 Star Wars Night

Feb. 27 Kids' Day ($10 tickets to kids 12 and younger*)

Mar. 4 Hockey & Hops Beer Tasting

Mar. 5 Pink in the Rink (Yale New Haven Health)

Mar. 11 Deal Days

Mar. 18-19 Girls Hockey Weekend

Apr. 3 Autism Awareness

Apr. 5 School Day Game (10:30 a.m.)

Apr. 8 Hockey & Hops Beer Tasting

Apr. 10 Pokémania

Apr. 22 Pride Night

Apr. 23 Fan Fest

*With purchase of adult ticket.

Please visit BridgeportIslanders.com for updates as the season draws closer.

