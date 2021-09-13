Barracuda Ink Steenn Pasichnuk

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has re-signed forward Steenn Pasichnuk to a one-year AHL contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Pasichnuk, 26, skated in 13 games with the Barracuda a season ago, scoring two goals and finishing with a team-high 41 penalty minutes. He also added two assists in four playoff games. In addition, he appeared in four games with the ECHL's Allen Americans, recording four penalty minutes.

Before turning pro, the Bonnyville, Alberta native spent four seasons at Arizona State University, skating in 113 games for the Sun Devils, ninth-most in program history, while collecting 21 points (six goals, 15 assists), and 119 penalty minutes, fifth-most in school history.

The six-foot-four, 208-pound winger is the older brother of Sharks' prospect Brinson Pasichnuk (@brindogboy).

