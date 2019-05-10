Minnesota Wild Signs Gerry Mayhew to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Paul Fenton today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Gerry Mayhew to a two-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$150,000 in 2019-20 and $700,000/$200,000 in 2020-21).

Mayhew, 26 (12/31/92), registered career highs in goals (27), assists (33), points (60), penalty minutes (51), power-play goals (9), short-handed goals (2), plus/minus rating (plus-15) and shots (205) in 71 games with the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. His 27 goals, plus-15 rating, 205 shots on goal and six first goals all set franchise records.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., led the team in goals, plus/minus rating and shots (ninth in the AHL), ranked T-1st in SHG, second in points, T-2nd in PPG, third in assists and fourth in PIM. The right-shot forward also leads Iowa with 10 points (9g, 1a) in nine playoff games and leads the AHL in goals and ranks T-4th in scoring during the Calder Cup Playoffs. Mayhew owns 99 career points (49g, 50a), 91 PIM, 11 PPG, six GWG and two SHG in 160 contests with Iowa (2016-19). He made his professional debut with the Wild on March 10, 2017 and scored his first professional goal on March 18, 2017 against Milwaukee.

Mayhew collected 119 points (52g, 67a) in 150 career games during four seasons (2013-17) with Ferris State University in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA). He led the Bulldogs in goals and scoring his last three seasons. Mayhew served as an alternate captain his senior season and was named to the 2016-17 All-WCHA First Team. He was named to the 2015-16 All-WCHA Second Team after leading the conference in assists (25) and points (41). Mayhew also helped Ferris State capture its first WCHA title in 2015-16.

Iowa hosts the Chicago Wolves in Game 5 of the Central Division Final tonight at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

