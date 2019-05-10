Sens Present $100,000 to Five Local Charities

May 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators, in partnership with the Ottawa Senators Foundation, are excited to announce that five local charities will each receive $20,000 as part of the team's 50/50 efforts from the 2018-19 AHL season.

Danielle Robinson, President of the Ottawa Senators Foundation, and Jonathan Bodden, Vice-President of the Ottawa Senators Foundation, along with Belleville Senators COO Rob Mullowney, today presented $20,000 cheques to the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation, Belleville General Hospital Foundation, the Hastings and Prince Edward Learning Foundation, Children's Foundation Belleville as well as the United Way Hastings and Prince Edward County.

Wendy Warner, Peggy Bagwell, Maribeth deSnoo, Connie Reid and Melanie Cressman were on hand respectively to collect the cheques for their organization.

"On behalf of our fans, players and management, and in partnership with the Ottawa Senators Foundation, we are thrilled to donate $100,000 to five deserving charities in the Bay of Quinte," Senators COO Rob Mullowney said. "It is important to our franchise that the money donated stay within the region and these five organizations are local entities making a huge difference in our community.

"We're excited to continue to give back to the Bay of Quinte and look forward to growing our contribution to the community in the 2019-20 season."

This brings the total contribution to over $335,000 with other donations over the past two seasons coming through the CAA Chuck-A-Puck, the Senators Golf Classic presented by Shorelines Casino Belleville and 50/50. Other entities that have received funds include the Canadian Cancer Society's Wheels of Hope, the Three Oaks Foundation, Wounded Warriors Belleville, St. John Ambulance Belleville, Belleville YMCA, Habitat for Humanity Prince-Edward Hastings, Belleville Swim Club, Quinte Blades Speedskating, Pegasus Cheer, St. Peter Catholic School and Belleville Minor Softball.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.