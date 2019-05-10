Flames Sign Defenseman Alexander Yelesin to Two Year Entry-Level Contract

May 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today that they have signed defenseman, Alexander Yelesin to a two year entry-level contract.

Yelesin, a native of Yaroslavl, Russia, completed his second season as a member of the Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the KHL in 2018/19. The 23-year-old scored four goals and added six assists for 10 points and 47 penalty minutes in 55 games this season. In Yelesin's KHL career he has totaled eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 109 games. The right-shot defenseman was chosen for the 2019 KHL All-Star Game this past January and represented the Tarosov Division.

ALEXANDER YELESIN - DEFENSE

BORN: Yaroslavl, Russia DATE: February 7, 1996

HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Right

ACQUIRED: Signed as a Free Agent on May 10, 2019

