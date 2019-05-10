Secure Your Seats For 2019-20 At Saturday's Garage Sale

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Shop game-used equipment and team merchandise and lock in your seats for 2019-20 with season tickets, mini plans or flex packs at the Rockford IceHogs Garage Sale tomorrow (Saturday) morning at the BMO Harris Bank Center.

The arena opens at 10 a.m. (9 a.m. for season ticket holders) and fans can enter through the Elm St. doors. The event will be held on the BMO floor where fans will have their first opportunity to purchase mini plans or flex-pack tickets for the upcoming season. IceHogs ticket reps will be on-hand to answer questions and show fans to an exact seat to try out before they make a purchase. Fans will have the option of purchasing full seasons tickets, eight and 12-game mini plans or 10-ticket flex packs.

Fans can also get their hands on many unique IceHogs items at a discounted price at the Garage Sale. The available inventory at this year's event features game-worn jerseys, gloves, helmets and hockey sticks, as well as a variety of team merchandise from the official Oink Outfitters team store. Many merch items will be priced below $10 for the event and select inventory will have savings of up to 60 percent off regular prices.

The Garage Sale will run until noon. Items are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and certain items not sold in-person Saturday may also be available for purchase online through the IceHogs eBay store following the Garage Sale.

For additional information, call the IceHogs front office at (815) 986-6465.

Season Tickets for 2019-20 on Sale Now:

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 12 and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

