Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 46 Players

September 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 46 players.

The Wild assigned F Hunter Haight to the Saginaw Spirit (OHL), F Riley Heidt to the Prince George Cougars (WHL), F Rasmus Kumpulainen to the Oshawa Generals (OHL), D Kalem Parker to the Victoria Royals (WHL) and F Servac Petrovsky to the Owen Sound Attack (OHL).

Minnesota assigned F Maxim Cajkovic and G Hunter Jones to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL), released F Louis Boudon, D Ben Brinkman, F Casey Dornbach, D Landon Kosior from their amateur tryouts and released F Brett Budgell, G Peyton Jones and D Brenden Miller from their professional tryouts. They will report to Iowa Wild training camp.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.