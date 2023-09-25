Henderson Silver Knights to Air 12 Home Games on Scripps Sports in New Broadcast Agreement

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that the team has signed a new broadcast agreement with Scripps Sports. 12 Silver Knights home games will air on Scripps' local station Vegas 34. Earlier this year, Henderson's NHL affiliate, the Vegas Golden Knights, announced their own multi-year partnership with Scripps Sports.

"As we enter into the 23-24 season, our organization is incredibly excited that our home-grown fanbase can now watch Knights Hockey all in one place," said Henderson Silver Knights COO Chase Jolesch. "It will be easier than ever for fans to watch their favorite Silver Knights players climb through the ranks and accomplish their ultimate goal - becoming Vegas Golden Knights."

"Vegas 34 is quickly becoming the station for local sports in Las Vegas," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports. "This is a win for all Valley residents as they follow the AHL and its rising stars."

Silver Knights games will continue to be broadcast on radio on 1230AM The Game (KLAV), the flagship radio station of the Silver Knights. HSK Today, the Silver Knights' weekly insider radio program, will air every Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Silver Knights play-by-play broadcaster Brian McCormack will call the action for all Henderson games, and he will be joined during televised broadcasts by a rotation of Golden Knights broadcast talents like Darren Eliot, Gary Lawless, Daren Millard, and others throughout the season. Justin Russo will return for his second season as studio host on Silver Knights radio broadcasts, handling pregame, post-game, and intermission programming.

2023-24 HSK TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Schedule subject to change. All times PT.

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 20 vs. SJ at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 17 vs. ABB at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. TUC at 3 p.m.

DECEMBER

Thursday, Dec. 20 vs. CV at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 vs. ONT at 7 p.m.

JANUARY

Saturday, Jan. 13 vs. MIL at 3 p.m.

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 3 vs. IA at 7 p.m.

MARCH

Friday, Mar. 1 vs. TUC at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 30 vs. CV at 7 p.m.

APRIL

Saturday, Apr. 6 vs. COL at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Apr. 13 vs. ONT at 7 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 19 vs. BAK at 7 p.m.

