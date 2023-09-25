Iowa Wild Annnounces 2023-24 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup

September 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced the lineup for its 2023-24 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series. The team also added several theme nights, charitable initiatives, and food and beverage specials to the 2023-24 calendar.

COCA-COLA LOCAL CONCERT SERIES

Before Saturday home games this season, the Wild will have a local group or artist take the stage on the south side of Wells Fargo Arena, outside fan relations, for the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series. 11 bands will play before puck drop and during intermissions. All bands will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the concourse. Bands are subject to change.

Fans can see the following bands on these select dates:

10/14 - Jager and the Polkameisters

11/4 - June Bugs

11/18 - Han Solo Project

12/9 - Tank Anthony

12/23 - Birdchild Duo

12/30 - The Isiserettes

1/6 - Brother Trucker

2/10 - Cover That

3/9 - School of Rock

3/23 - Brian Herrin Band

4/6 - The Sheet

NEW THEME NIGHTS

The Iowa Wild added several theme nights to an already jam-packed schedule. Fans can look forward to these four dates:

10/14 - Hoptoberfest

11/18 - Star Wars Night (with specialty jersey auction, theme subject to change)

12/9 - Wizard Night

12/23 - Elf Night (will include limited edition Elf themed merch in store)

CHARITABLE INITIATIVES

The team plans to continue to give back to the city of Des Moines through a variety of charitable initiatives. Fans attending the following games can help support the corresponding initiatives:

11/4 - Clothing drive (benefits Des Moines Public Schools)

2/10 - Pink in the Rink jersey auction (benefits John Stoddard Cancer Center)

3/9 - Previously announced as a book drive, will now feature a toy drive

All fans who donate during a collection drive will receive a ticket to a future Iowa Wild game.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE SPECIALS

Several food and beverage specials will be available on individual days of the week:

Saturday - $3 off Sinners Cream Cocktails (presented by Iowa Distilling)

Monday - $1 hot dogs (presented by STAR 102.5)

Thursday (except 11/2) - $1 popcorn (presented by LAZER 103.3)

Additionally, fans who attend a Wednesday home game that the Iowa Wild win will receive a ticket to a future weekday game courtesy of Pizza Hut and KIOA. Sunday home games will feature a postgame skate sponsored by STAR 102/5 and Central Iowa Figure Skating Club.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.