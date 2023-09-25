Iowa Wild Annnounces 2023-24 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series Lineup
September 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild today announced the lineup for its 2023-24 Coca-Cola Local Concert Series. The team also added several theme nights, charitable initiatives, and food and beverage specials to the 2023-24 calendar.
COCA-COLA LOCAL CONCERT SERIES
Before Saturday home games this season, the Wild will have a local group or artist take the stage on the south side of Wells Fargo Arena, outside fan relations, for the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series. 11 bands will play before puck drop and during intermissions. All bands will perform from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the concourse. Bands are subject to change.
Fans can see the following bands on these select dates:
10/14 - Jager and the Polkameisters
11/4 - June Bugs
11/18 - Han Solo Project
12/9 - Tank Anthony
12/23 - Birdchild Duo
12/30 - The Isiserettes
1/6 - Brother Trucker
2/10 - Cover That
3/9 - School of Rock
3/23 - Brian Herrin Band
4/6 - The Sheet
NEW THEME NIGHTS
The Iowa Wild added several theme nights to an already jam-packed schedule. Fans can look forward to these four dates:
10/14 - Hoptoberfest
11/18 - Star Wars Night (with specialty jersey auction, theme subject to change)
12/9 - Wizard Night
12/23 - Elf Night (will include limited edition Elf themed merch in store)
CHARITABLE INITIATIVES
The team plans to continue to give back to the city of Des Moines through a variety of charitable initiatives. Fans attending the following games can help support the corresponding initiatives:
11/4 - Clothing drive (benefits Des Moines Public Schools)
2/10 - Pink in the Rink jersey auction (benefits John Stoddard Cancer Center)
3/9 - Previously announced as a book drive, will now feature a toy drive
All fans who donate during a collection drive will receive a ticket to a future Iowa Wild game.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE SPECIALS
Several food and beverage specials will be available on individual days of the week:
Saturday - $3 off Sinners Cream Cocktails (presented by Iowa Distilling)
Monday - $1 hot dogs (presented by STAR 102.5)
Thursday (except 11/2) - $1 popcorn (presented by LAZER 103.3)
Additionally, fans who attend a Wednesday home game that the Iowa Wild win will receive a ticket to a future weekday game courtesy of Pizza Hut and KIOA. Sunday home games will feature a postgame skate sponsored by STAR 102/5 and Central Iowa Figure Skating Club.
