World's Largest International Box Lacrosse Tournament Comes to Utica this Weekend

September 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







UTICA, NY - The North American Invitational (also known as "LAXNAI"), the world's largest international box lacrosse tournament, is back in Utica this weekend at the Utica University Nexus Center. Teams will be competing at the Men's, U-18 Boys, U-15 Boys and, for the first time, a full Women's Division during the weekend of September 28-October 1.

The tournament, which was originally launched in 2016 at the Onondaga Nation Fieldhouse, will be the first three-rink lacrosse event at Nexus Center, which will also serve as the primary hub of the 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championships in Utica. Eight international programs are holding training/tryout camps in conjunction with LAXNAI.

The tournament is always chock full of pro players shaking off the rust ahead of NLL camps, as well as dozens of international and NCAA stars, and amateur prospects looking to prove their worth against the world's best. Teams from not just across the continent, but from abroad, have competed in the NAI, such as Czech Republic, Hungary, Israel, Jamaica, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico and Scotland.

The tournament format, perfected in Czech Republic and relatively new to North America, has been universally endeared by the traditional box lacrosse community. Nearly the entire schedule is played with quick 30 minute games (two 15-minute halves), with a new match-up facing off every 50 minutes. The action-packed games are quick to their conclusion and fan-friendly as inevitable mismatches are over in a blink-of-an-eye.

