Minnesota Wild Re-Signs Defenseman Louie Belpedio to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

September 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has re-signed defenseman Louie Belpedio (pronounced Bel-PEE-dee-oh) to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$100,000) for the 2019-20 season.

Belpedio, 23 (5/14/96), tallied 21 points (6g, 15a) including three power-play goals (PPG), 50 penalty minutes (PIM) and 147 shots on goal in 70 games with the Iowa Wild during his rookie season in the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. He led team defensemen in goals, PPG and shots and ranked T-3rd in assists and third in scoring. Belpedio ranked fourth amongst AHL rookie defensemen in shots on goal, T-6th in PPG and T-13th in goals. He added three points (1g, 2a) in 11 Calder Cup Playoff games. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Skokie, Ill., also appeared in two NHL games with Minnesota in 2018-19.

The right-shot defenseman owns 23 points (6g, 17a) in 80 career AHL games with Iowa and two assists in three career NHL contests with Minnesota. He recorded two assists in his NHL debut at San Jose on April 7, 2018, to become the first rookie in franchise history to record two points in his debut.

Belpedio recorded 30 points (9g, 21a) and appeared in all 37 games for Miami University (NCHC) during his senior season (2017-18) setting career highs in goals, assists and points and was named to the All-NCHC Second Team. He served as captain for the second consecutive season and led the team in shots on goal (126), power-play points (17) and power-play assists (12), ranked T-1st in assists, second in plus/minus rating (plus-4), T-2nd in scoring and power-play goals (5) and third in blocked shots (46).

Minnesota selected Belpedio in the third round (80th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.