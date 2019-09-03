Flames Open Prospects Training Camp 2019

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames are set to open their 2019 Prospects' training camp starting Thursday, September 5th with fitness testing and medicals at Winsport - Canadian Olympic Park.

The first on-ice session for the prospects is scheduled for Friday, September 6th where the team will take the ice at Winsport for practice at 10:00am. The prospects will play two games during this camp: the first on Saturday, September 7th against the Edmonton Oilers Prospects in Red Deer, Alberta at the Enmax Centrium and the second on Wednesday, September 10th at the Scotiabank Saddledome. A total of 25 players will be participating in the prospects camp: 3 goalies, 8 defensemen and 14 forwards.

Prospects will be available upon request following their fitness testing and at the conclusion of each training day. There will be no access to the players during fitness testing. For specific times of player's availability please contact the Flames Communication department.

PROSPECT TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE:

Thursday, September 5th

Who: All prospects

Event/Time: Prospects Fitness Testing/Medicals - Beginning at 7:00 a.m. (media availability starts at 10:00 a.m.)

Location: Winsport - Canadian Olympic Park

Friday, September 6th

Who: All prospects

On-Ice Session: 10:00am

Location: Winsport - Canadian Olympic Park

Saturday, September 7th

Who: All prospects

Pre-Game Skate: Winsport - 10:00am

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Edmonton - 7:00pm MT

Location: Red Deer, AB - Enmax Centrium

Sunday, September 8th

Who: All prospects

On-Ice Session: 11:00am

Location: Winsport - Canadian Olympic Park

Monday, September 9th

Who: All prospects

On-Ice Session: 11:00am

Location: Winsport - Canadian Olympic Park

Tuesday, September 10th

Who: All prospects

Pre-Game Skate: Scotiabank Saddledome - 10:30am

Event/Time(s): Game vs. Edmonton - 7:00pm MT

Location: Scotiabank Saddledome

