Anaheim Ducks Set to Host the 2019 Anaheim Rookie Faceoff Beginning this Saturday at Great Park Ice
September 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club's opening game at the 2019 Anaheim Rookie Faceoff presented by McDonald's has sold out. Capacity is 2,500 at FivePoint Arena). Fans can still purchase tickets in advance for Anaheim's Sept. 8 contest vs. San Jose (5 p.m. PT) and Sept. 10 vs. Vegas (3 p.m. PT), along with the six other games in the tournament ($10 tickets & complimentary parking).
Kevin Dineen will serve as head coach for Anaheim's rookie squad. Named head coach for the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL) on July 15, 2019, Dineen will lead Anaheim's 28-man rookie roster that features 20 draft selections and five first-round picks.
The 2019 Anaheim Rookie Faceoff will be played at Great Park Ice and feature a six-team field, including the Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights. Anaheim's three games and six of the nine contests overall will be played at FivePoint Arena.
Visit www.AnaheimDucks.com/rookiefaceoff for ticket information for all nine tournament games, rosters of the six participating teams and tournament schedules. Great Park Ice is located at 888 Ridge Valley, Irvine, CA 92618.
