Eagles to Unveil New Third Jersey at Summit Windsor

September 3, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, Colo. - The Colorado Eagles will be unveiling their new third jersey for the 2019-20 season during a preseason party to be held at The Summit Windsor on Monday, September 23rd. The party, which is open to the public, will begin at 5:30pm with a live show beginning at 6:00pm. Eagles broadcaster Kevin McGlue will be joined on stage by Eagles coaches and members of the team's development staff for a series of live interviews as the team prepares to begin the 2019-20 season.

In addition to having the opportunity to speak with Eagles coaches and staff, fans will also be able to take photos with the new jersey and win great prizes throughout the evening, including a team-signed Eagles jersey, a signed Colorado Avalanche jersey, Eagles merchandise, as well as tickets to opening night!

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 20th at 10am. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available now and can be reserved with a deposit of just $100 per seat by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

