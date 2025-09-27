Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHT: September 26, 2025
Published on September 26, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Mercury take Game 3, 84-76, over the Lynx to grab the 2-1 series lead at home!
Satou Sabally: 23 PTS | 4 REB Alyssa Thomas: 21 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST Kahleah Copper: 21 PTS
