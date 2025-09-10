Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025

Published on September 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Fever defeat the Lynx, 83-72, in their 3rd straight win!

Kelsey Mitchell: 18 PTS | 3 AST | 4 3PM Aliyah Boston: 12 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Natasha Howard: 10 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST

Postseason Push presented by DraftKings

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.