Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025
Published on September 9, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Fever defeat the Lynx, 83-72, in their 3rd straight win!
Kelsey Mitchell: 18 PTS | 3 AST | 4 3PM Aliyah Boston: 12 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL Natasha Howard: 10 PTS | 7 REB | 2 AST
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 9, 2025
Other Recent Minnesota Lynx Stories
