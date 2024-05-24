Minnesota Lynx Activate Dorka Juhász

May 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has activated forward Dorka Juhász and in a concurrent move, waived forward Taylor Soule.

Juhász, 6-5, returns to Minnesota after playing with Italian club Famila Schio where in 14 EuroLeague games she tallied 7.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and in 24 LBF games she averaged 11.7 points (on 58.1% shooting) and 7.4 rebounds per night.

Juhász concluded her 2023 season in Minnesota by seeing action in 38 games (27 starts) and tallying 6.0 points (47.2%), 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 24.2 minutes per game. Her averages ranked first in assists, second in rebounds, third in steals and fourth in scoring among all rookies, leading to her receiving WNBA All-Rookie Team honors.

Soule, 5-11, saw action in two regular season games and two preseason games for the Lynx. Her most productive outing came in the May 3 preseason matchup vs. Chicago, in which she tallied six points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 13 minutes.

Juhász will be available for Minnesota's home contest tomorrow, May 24, vs. New York. Tip is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CT and the game can be seen nationally on CBS and heard on KFAN 100.3 FM and the iHeartRadio/Lynx App.

