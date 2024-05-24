Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury - May 25

May 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Phoenix, AZ - The Dallas Wings (1-2) remain on the road for the second straight game when they travel to the Phoenix Mercury (2-1) on Saturday. The game will air live on Bally Sports Southwest and will also be available on WNBA League Pass for out-of-market fans. Coverage from the Footprint Center begins at 9 p.m. (CT). On the call will be Ron Thulin and Fran Harris. The Wings will have a quick turnaround, with the next game slated for Sunday at the Los Angeles Sparks at 8 p.m.

How To Follow Airing on Bally Sports Southwest; streaming on the Bally Sports app and WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2023 Wings-Mercury Series 6/7 (H) - DAL 84, PHX 79

6/9 (H) - DAL 90, PHX 77

6/27 (A) - DAL 77, PHX 62

8/27 (A) - DAL 77, PHX 74

Mercury lead all-time series, 45-31

Notable Storylines Top Scorers Toe-To-Toe

The WNBA's top two scorers this season will go toe-to-toe on Saturday night in Phoenix as the Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale and the Mercury's Kahleah Copper square off. Ogunbowale is averaging 28.0 points per game over the first three contests, while Copper is averaging 28.5 per game.

Wasting No Time

In just her second game with the Dallas Wings, Monique Billings tallied 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks against her former team, the Atlanta Dream, on Tuesday. It marked the most points and blocks she has registered in a game since Aug. 26, 2021, when she totaled 21 points and a career-high four blocks against the Las Vegas Aces. Billings was signed to a salary hardship contract on May 17 and has averaged 12.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 26.0 minutes over two games with the Wings.

Owning The Paint

Dallas has dominated the inside game as the Wings are fourth in the WNBA in rebounding (39.0), second in blocked shots (8.7), first in second-chance points (20.3) and second in points in the paint (42.7).

Time For T

Teaira McCowan has been a dominant force inside through the first three games of the season. Her rebounding average (10.7) is fourth in the W - one of just five players to be putting up double-digit boards - while her offensive rebounding clip (4.3) lists third. She also ranks in the top 10 in blocks (7th, 2.0) and is in the top 30 in scoring (26th, 14.3).

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Natasha Howard, Dallas Wings (Foot)

Media Availability Shootaround - 1-1:15 p.m. CT** Players TBD

Pregame - 7 p.m. CT: Head Coach Trammell (concurrent with in-person) Meeting ID: 878 2968 9600 | JOIN

Postgame: Head Coach Trammell & two players TBD (concurrent with in-person) Meeting ID: 834 7594 0327 | JOIN

** Must RSVP for the shootaround Zoom at least 24 hours in advance; per WNBA policy, if the minimum number of media is not met, there will not be a shootaround Zoom with players

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.