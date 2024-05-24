Diamond Miller Out with Knee Injury

May 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury report on forward Diamond Miller who suffered a right knee injury in the second quarter of Thursday's game against Connecticut.

An MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken today at Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine on Miller confirmed injury to her knee that will keep her sidelined for an indefinite period. She is scheduled to meet with knee specialist, Dr. Christopher Camp, in the coming days to discuss treatment options. Further updates will be issued when available.

In the first three games of the season, Miller is averaging 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.0 minutes of action.

