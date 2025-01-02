Minnesota Frost Sign Lucy Morgan to 10-Day Standard Player Agreement
January 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)
Minnesota Frost News Release
St. Paul, MN - The Minnesota Frost announced today the signing of goaltender Lucy Morgan to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day Standard Player Agreement (SPA).
Morgan, who began the season on the Frost's Reserve Player List, is a 23-year-old hailing from Mandan, ND. Morgan played one season with the University of Minnesota in 2023-24 (18 GP, 15-3, 3 SO, 1.65 GAA, .931 SV %) after four seasons with St. Lawrence University from 2019-23 (110 GP, 42-48-17, 13 SO, 1.99 GAA, .928 SV%).
Morgan will be in uniform for tonight's game against Boston at Xcel Energy Center.
