Carpenter and Fillier Named Suprastars of the Month for December

January 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the December SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA® (albuterol/budesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. The award recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender at the conclusion of each month, determined as the players who most excelled on ice throughout the PWHL.

Two New York Sirens forwards have been recognized as the two of the six SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA, for the month of December: Alex Carpenter and Sarah Fillier. In addition, Sarah Nurse (F- Toronto Sceptres), Jincy Roese (D- Ottawa Charge), Claire Thompson (D- Minnesota Frost), Emerance Maschmeyer (G- Ottawa Charge) round out the list.

ALEX CARPENTER, F, NEW YORK

New York Sirens forward Alex Carpenter has been named a SupraStar of the Month for December, recording eight points (4G, 4A) in six games. Carpenter collected at least one point in each of New York's games in the month, which ties her for the longest-ever point streak in a season. She leads the PWHL in goals (4) and is tied for first in the league in points (8), contributing to 44.4% of the Sirens' goals to start the season. Additionally, her shot accuracy has been impressive with a 26.7% shooting percentage. With two game-winning goals-making her the only player in the PWHL with multiple game-winners this season-the 30-year-old helped New York achieve the third-highest winning percentage (.500) in December. Her month included a 58.7% faceoff win percentage on 109 attempts-good for a team-high 64 faceoff wins- while averaging more than 18 minutes of ice time per game.

SARAH FILLIER, F, NEW YORK

New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier, the first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, has made an immediate impact in her rookie season, recording eight points (3G, 5A) in her first six games as a pro. Her point total is tied for first in the PWHL, while her assists are third-most among all skaters. Fillier sits alone atop the rookie scoring race, with twice as many points as the next highest scorer in the category. Her debut month included back-to-back multi-point efforts to begin the season, including two assists in her pro debut against Minnesota where she assisted on the game-winning goal. In her second game of the month, Fillier recorded a season-high three-point game against Montréal, where she scored her first two PWHL goals- including a power player marker- to lead the Sirens to a 4-1 road victory. The 24-year-old has hit the scoresheet in five of her first six games in the PWHL, launched by a season-opening four-game point streak.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.