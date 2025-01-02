PWHL Announces December SupraStars of the Month

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the December SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA© (albuterol/budesonide) Inhalation Aerosol. The award recognizes three forwards, two defenders, and one goaltender at the conclusion of each month, determined as the players who most excelled on ice throughout the PWHL. Forwards are selected regardless of position.

The SupraStars of the Month, presented by AIRSUPRA, for the month of December have been recognized as: Alex Carpenter (F- New York Sirens), Sarah Fillier (F- New York Sirens), Sarah Nurse (F- Toronto Sceptres), Jincy Roese (D- Ottawa Charge), Claire Thompson (D- Minnesota Frost), Emerance Maschmeyer (G- Ottawa Charge).

*The first edition of the SupraStars of the Month includes games played on Nov. 30, 2024.

ALEX CARPENTER, F, NEW YORK

New York Sirens forward Alex Carpenter has been named a SupraStar of the Month for December, recording eight points (4G, 4A) in six games. Carpenter collected at least one point in each of New York's games in the month, which ties her for the longest-ever point streak in a season. She leads the PWHL in goals (4) and is tied for first in the league in points (8), contributing to 44.4% of the Sirens' goals to start the season. Additionally, her shot accuracy has been impressive with a 26.7% shooting percentage. With two game-winning goals- making her the only player in the PWHL with multiple game-winners this season- the 30-year-old helped New York achieve the third-highest winning percentage (.500) in December. Her month included a 58.7% faceoff win percentage on 109 attempts- good for a team-high 64 faceoff wins- while averaging more than 18 minutes of ice time per game.

SARAH FILLIER, F, NEW YORK

New York Sirens forward Sarah Fillier, the first overall pick in the 2024 PWHL Draft, has made an immediate impact in her rookie season, recording eight points (3G, 5A) in her first six games as a pro. Her point total is tied for first in the PWHL, while her assists are third-most among all skaters. Fillier sits alone atop the rookie scoring race, with twice as many points as the next highest scorer in the category. Her debut month included back-to-back multi-point efforts to begin the season, including two assists in her pro debut against Minnesota where she assisted on the game-winning goal. In her second game of the month, Fillier recorded a season-high three-point game against Montréal, where she scored her first two PWHL goals- including a power player marker- to lead the Sirens to a 4-1 road victory. The 24-year-old has hit the scoresheet in five of her first six games in the PWHL, launched by a season-opening four-game point streak.

SARAH NURSE, F, TORONTO

Toronto Sceptres forward Sarah Nurse finished December as one of the league's top three scorers. Nurse recorded six points (3G, 3A) in seven games, tying for the team lead in both points and goals. Her versatile play was on display in the month, as the forward recorded a power play goal and assist against Ottawa on Dec. 3, and a shorthanded 'Jailbreak' tally versus Boston on Nov. 30. Nurse has also been a driving force in the faceoff circle, taking a league-high 141 faceoffs- 21 more than the next closest player- while maintaining a 51.1% success rate. Consistently making her presence felt, the 29-year-old had 21 shots on goal -- fourth most in the league--while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time per game and recording at least a point in five of seven games to start the season.

JINCY ROESE, D, OTTAWA

Ottawa Charge defender Jincy Roese has been a force on the blue line this season, emerging as one of the top scoring defenders in the PWHL. Roese is second on her team in points with five (2G, 3A), placing her in the top 10 in league scoring and top three among all defenders. After going goalless in 24 games in the inaugural season, the 27-year-old has already hit the scoresheet twice through six games, including a power play marker against Toronto on Dec. 3. Her standout December also included a two-assist game against Minnesota on Dec. 19 and a game-winning goal with less than two minutes left in a pivotal matchup against Toronto on Dec. 31. Averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game, Roese's strong two-way play and ability to step up in key moments have made her an invaluable asset to the Charge, who currently sit in third place in the PWHL standings.

CLAIRE THOMPSON, D, MINNESOTA

Minnesota Frost defender Claire Thompson has been a standout in the PWHL this season-- her first in the league after being selected third overall in the 2024 PWHL Draft. Thompson is tied for the league lead in points with eight (1G, 7A) while leading all players with seven assists, showcasing her ability to generate offense from the blue line. The 26-year-old recorded points in five of her six games played in December and is currently on a four-game point streak (1G, 6A). Her month was highlighted by her historic Dec. 19 performance against Ottawa, where she tied the PWHL record for most points in a single game with four (1G, 3A). Averaging more than 22 minutes of ice time per game, Thompson has been a critical presence for the Frost at both ends of the ice.

EMERANCE MASCHMEYER, G, OTTAWA

Ottawa Charge goaltender Emerance Maschmeyer has been a cornerstone for her team thus far, starting six of seven games while leading the PWHL in several key categories. Maschmeyer has played the most minutes in the league (361) and leads all goaltenders in save percentage (.938), shots against (194), and saves (182). She is also tied for first in both wins (3) and goals-against-average (2.00). The 30-year-old started the season by making a career-high 42 saves against Montréal, while her month was capped off with two regulation road wins; first, against New York on Dec. 29, then versus Toronto on Dec. 31, where she combined for 71 saves on 73 shots, achieving a .973 save percentage across the two games. The two wins propelled Ottawa to third place in the standings, with Maschmeyer backstopping the team to each of its 10 points earned in the month.

