Boston Fleet Sign Kelly Babstock to 10-Day Standard Player Agreement

January 2, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet have announced the signing of forward Kelly Babstock to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

Babstock has been on the Fleet's Reserve Player list since the start of the 2024-25 season. During the inaugural season, the 32-year-old from Mississauga, ON joined Boston as a reserve on March 19, and signed her first 10-day contract on April 20 for the team's home game against New York. She went on to sign a full SPA on May 4 ahead of the PWHL Playoffs. In total, Babstock played in four regular-season games and all eight playoff games for Boston, earning one assist.

