Miners Snap Boulders' Win Streak At Four

New York Boulders T.J. Stanton

The Sussex County Miners grabbed an early lead and never relinquished it as they snapped the New York Boulders' four-game winning streak with a 6-3 win on Wednesday at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ.

The Miners scored three times in the second inning and added two more in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.

In the second, Sussex County got an RBI single by Errol Robinson and a sacrifice fly from Mikey Reynolds, while another run scored when Cito Culver raced home from third base when Boulders' starting pitcher Robby Rowland uncorked a wild pitch.

Two innings later, the Miners' David Maberry blasted a solo home run, his first of the season, to make it 4-0 before Culver made it 5-0 scoring from third on an error by New York second baseman Steven Figueroa.

The teams traded runs in the seventh inning - New York's coming on a run-scoring single by Francisco Del Valle, the Miners getting one on a Martin Figueroa sacrifice fly.

The Boulders' David Vinsky added a solo home run, his third of the year, in the eighth inning; while Del Valle knocked in Giovanni Garbella, who had tripled with one away in the ninth, with a groundout that wrapped up the day's scoring.

James Mulry got the win for Sussex County, tossing 3 2/3 innings of one-run, three-hit ball, while walking one and striking out three in relief of starter Conner Dand, who was ejected for having a foreign substance on his body as the fourth inning was about to start. Mulry improved to 2-2 on the year.

Jimmy Boyce followed Mulry to the mound and went 1 1/3 innings, surrendering one run on one hit. He walked one and struck out one.

John Baker closed out the win for the Miners, allowing one run on one hit.

Rowland was tagged with the loss for New York. He went the first seven innings, allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits. Rowland walked four and struck out two as his record fell to 2-2 on the season.

