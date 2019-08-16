Miners Get Better of Boulders in Series Opener

August 16, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





The Rockland Boulders (37-42) dropped the opener of their weekend series with the Sussex County Miners (50-29) 3-1. The game was a true pitcher's duel, with Rockland's J.D. Busfield and Sussex County's Tom Burns throwing up zeroes throughout the night.

The Miners grabbed an early 1-0 lead when Trey Hair homered in the first inning, but the Boulders tied it up in the fourth when Blake Grant-Parks launched his ninth homer of the year deep to left field. Sussex County scored two runs in the eighth to reclaim the lead, and Rockland was unable to mount a comeback.

The Boulders will continue their playoff push as they continue their series with the Miners tomorrow night. First pitch for the middle game of the weekend set is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park.

