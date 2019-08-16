Can-Am League Game Recaps

Trois-Rivieres 9, Quebec 4 - Box Score

Trois-Rivieres jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings of play and cruised from there to a 9-4 win over Quebec. With the victory, the Aigles have now won three straight and stay one game behind Sussex County in the Can-Am League standings.

There were 12 hits collected by Trois-Rivieres with eight batters picking-up at least one. Aigles SS Thomas Roulis led all hitters going a perfect 4-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Trois-Rivieres DH Alberth Martinez scored a pair of runs in a 1-for-4 night while CF Michael Suchy launched his sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the second inning.

Aigles starting pitcher Chris Murphy tossed six solid innings and notched the win. The Millersville University product gave up an earned run on seven hits and struck out five batters. With the victory, Murphy is now 6-4 on the season.

For the Capitales in the losing effort, SS Yordan Manduley had a 3-for-4 night with a run scored.

Sussex County 3, Rockland 1 - Box Score

Sussex County tallied a pair of runs in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and defeat Rockland by the final of 3-1.

Miners starting pitcher Tom Burns threw seven solid innings and grabbed his sixth victory of the year. Burns (6-1) allowed an earned run on four hits and struck out eight batters. Sussex County reliever Ryan Newell struck out the side in the ninth inning and collected his 13th save.

Offensively for the Miners, 2B Trey Hair led the way going 2-for-4 with a home run. Sussex County SS Cito Culver tallied a run in a 1-for-3 night while DH Nate Coronado had two hits, including a double, in four at-bats. In total, the Miners had six hits on the night.

Designated hitter Blake Grant-Parks had a 2-for-3 night with a home run for the Boulders.

Ottawa 6, New Jersey 3 - Box Score

Ottawa rolled out to a 4-0 lead through two innings of action and would go on from there to beat New Jersey by a 6-3 score.

The 1-2-3 hitters of LF Malik Collymore, RF Adron Chambers and CF Steve Brown carried the offense for the Champions tonight. The trio combined for three of the team's five hits, five runs and a pair of RBIs. Shortstop Michael Baca also helped the Ottawa offense with a 1-for-3 outing and a run batted in.

Champions starting pitcher Zachary Westcott allowed an earned run in six innings of work and picked-up his first victory of the season. Westcott gave up a walk and four hits while striking out eight batters.

First baseman Richard Stock went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the loss for the Jackals.

