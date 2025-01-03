Milwaukee Wave Head to Kansas City to Face Rival Comets Sunday.

January 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee Wave News Release









Milwaukee Wave tussle with the Kansas City Comets

(Milwaukee Wave) Milwaukee Wave tussle with the Kansas City Comets(Milwaukee Wave)

Milwaukee, WI - After a thrilling win over the Dallas Sidekick at home on New Year's Eve, the 7 time champion Milwaukee Wave hit the road for their first game of 2025 and it's against their number one rival, the Kansas City Comets Sunday afternoon at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

"I know they (Comets)are not happy about the way they lost in overtime the last time we played them," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "They'll have the home crowd this time and we're expecting a hostile environment but we seem to have a rhythm going and we want to carry that into Sunday."

Looking back at the2023-2024 season, the Kansas City Comets eliminated the Milwaukee Wave from the playoffs in overtime. The seasons prior; of the 5 times the two teams played, in 22-23 and 21-22; the Kansas City Comets took the season series 3 games to 2 both times.

"This rivalry continues to cultivate and grow," exclaimed Oliviero. "And then you add in one of the premiere targets in the league in Rian Marques, and we know what Zach Reget has done to us in the past and in our home opener; two very dangerous players that we are going to have to slow down. It's going to be intense but we're ready and looking forward to the battle."

Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets.

Sunday, January 5,4:05pm CT from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Watch the game LIVE! and for FREE! on YouTube, search MASLtv.

The Wave return home Saturday, January 18 to take on the Tacoma Stars at 6:05pm and we're celebrating all things GREEK! It's Greek Night with special guests and fun!

Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com or at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box office one hour prior to first kick.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 3, 2025

Milwaukee Wave Head to Kansas City to Face Rival Comets Sunday. - Milwaukee Wave

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.